Obituary: Kimerick Franklin Hayner

Kimerick Franklin Hayner, ESQ, died on May 14, 2023, after a gallant struggle with various cancers. He was born to William F. Hayner and Mildred Elam on June 13, 1941, at Hayner Ranch, south of Hatch, New Mexico. After graduation at Las Cruces High School with the class of 1959, he attended and graduated from New Mexico Universities: New Mexico State, Las Cruces; New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell; and University of New Mexico Law School, Albuquerque. Kimerick’s law practice career focused primarily in estate planning and banking located in the New Mexico cities of Artesia, Carlsbad, Las Cruces, and in Montana. Kimerick had his first born, Kimerick (Chopper) Franklin II, in a marriage to Joy Proctor. Later in a marriage with Paulette Meyers, he had three more children: Mitchell, Bettina and Marion Claire. One of his bank investments took him to the First National Park Bank in Livingston, Montana, where he met the love of his life, Kathy. They were married in 1997 in Pampa, Texas. He loved fishing, riding the Harley, traveling, finding his happy place in the sun and near the ocean. He loved his grandkids, music, and was an accomplished musician on the banjo, piano and harmonica. He loved his authentic Southern New Mexico cuisine.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Hayner; and his children: Chopper (Stacy Weatherly) Hayner, Mitchell Hayner, Bettina (Patrick) Fenwick, and Marion Claire Hayner; stepchildren: Lucas (Brandi) Schweigert, Katie (Luke) Shelton. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Stephanie (Rustin) Brewer, Amanda Skye and Christopher Weatherly, Giverny and Leon Hayner, Dylan and Isabelle Fenwick; and his step grandchildren: Manu and Myalyan Melo, Cash Schweigert, and Gabriel and Peyton Shelton. He is also survived by his three sisters: Robin Dorfman, Star Herrmann and Faun (Kevin) Gall. Kimerick developed life-long friendships throughout the years. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

He is proceeded in death by his parents: William (Bill) Hayner and Mildred (Millie) Bird; his sister, Olga Hayner and brother, William Senderling (Sendy) Hayner.

A Celebration of Life will be given at a later date this summer in Montana where Kimerick found his true home in the beautiful mountains of Montana.

