Obituary: Kimberly Sinnema

On Monday, October 7 at 11:31 p.m. Kimberly Kay Sinnema went to be with her precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her husband Brent and her boys; Reuben, Caleb, Joshua, and Jabin surrounded her bedside as she took her final breath.

Kim was born to Duane and Lynda Larson in Great Falls, Montana, on August 18, 1963. Her family moved throughout the state of Montana and eventually settled in Churchill, in the Gallatin Valley. Kim attended Manhattan Christian School where she met many of her lifelong friends and love of her life Brent Sinnema.

Brent and Kim were married on June 24 of 1981. Three years later on their anniversary, they welcomed their first-born son. Reuben was born on June 24, 1984. Five years later after struggling through infertility Kim gave birth to twin boys, Caleb and Joshua on May 22, 1989. Life was so good in the little white house on Vincent Road. Kim loved being a mother and when Reuben got ready to head off to college God blessed her and Brent with their second wind, or, fourth son. Jabin was born on January 2, 2003. Kim loved her boys completely. She loved being a mom, it was her calling. She was so excited to add daughters to the mix when Reuben married Valerie, Caleb married Brooke, and Joshua married Lacee. However, it's fair to say that she loved being a grandmother even more. Once the boys were grown all she wanted was to be a grandma. In the limited time as a grandma she lived into that role beautifully. She loved her grandkids; Zoe, Kade, Canaan, Cruz, Oliver, Everett, and McKenna with her whole heart.

Kim loved people in general. She loved attending Bible Study Fellowship, worshiping at church, helping at Vacation Bible School, and so much more. Kim loved almost any and every situation which would put her in the presence of others. Kim never passed up an opportunity to hold a baby. She loved children. She would watch children in her home and her love of children led her to work as a lunch lady for many years.

Because she had such a heart for others, Kim rarely passed up an opportunity to tell people about Jesus. Even after being diagnosed with her disease, she found it possible to share the love of Jesus with those in the neurology waiting room. Kim loved others so well. You could never spend enough time with her. People were drawn to the light of her love. And the Light of her life was (and is) Jesus Christ.

If Kim could say one more thing to you, she’d tell you, “God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life! Repent and believe the Gospel!”

Today Kim is with Jesus in Paradise! You can be there too if you trust Him!

A Visitation will be Monday, October 14, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. The Graveside Service will be Tuesday, October 15, at 10:00 A.M. at Hills Cemetery followed by the Memorial Service at Bethel Christian Reformed Church at 11:00 A.M.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

