Obituary: Kenneth “Kenny” Russel Olson

It is with great sadness to announce that on Sunday October 20, 2024, Kenneth Russel Olson i.e. “Kenny” passed away peacefully. We are grateful to know that Ken has joined his wife, Kerry Olson.

Ken was born in Detroit, MI on March 2, 1941. He proudly served in the Air Force from 1959-1965. He and his wife, Kerry, devoted their lives to building The Pickle Barrel, an institution of the city of Bozeman. Pickle Barrel was more than just a sandwich shop, Ken and Kerry single-handedly fed MSU students starting in 1974 and that tradition still continues. Ken and Kerry were more than owners of The Pickle Barrel. They were a part of their employees’ lives when they were trying to find out who they wanted to be, and helped in so many ways without judgment. To know Ken and Kerry is to have felt their generosity. Their love of the Bozeman community was endless and the support they provided goes beyond the summits of Big Sky. Ken had a passion for skiing, hunting, tennis and a passion for fun! The memories he has left behind will live on as Pickle Barrel lore and never be forgotten. Ken is survived by his sister, Peggy Sawyer; along with countless Pickle Barrel employees he has mentored, guided and supported over the years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 10, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at The Ponderosa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ken’s name to The Heart of the Valley. A special thank you to The Springs of Bozeman Assisted Living for making Ken’s finals days peaceful. ‘Hey Guy!’ ‘Often Imitated, Never Duplicated’ RIP Kenny.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]