Obituary: Kenneth Boom

Kenneth Leigh Boom, 86, of Bozeman, Mt passed away peacefully on February 14th, 2025 surrounded by family.

Born in Waupun, WI on October 11, 1938 to Avyle and Ruby (Genzmer) Boom, Ken was one of three children and five half-siblings. He grew up in Wisconsin attending grade schools in Milwaukee, Eagle River, and Alto before attending high school in Waupun and Brandon. He graduated from Brandon High School in 1956.

In 1956 Ken volunteered to serve his country in the 101st Airborne division as a paratrooper until 1959. His military service was something he was very proud of.

On May 25, 1963, Ken married the love of his life, Faye Davis, and together the couple celebrated 62 years of marriage. Ken felt a new calling when he and Faye welcomed two daughters, Lisa and Sara, and the role “dad” became the most important one.

In his free time, Ken was all about family and football. Specifically, the Green Bay Packers. He claimed the title of No. 1 Packer fan because he had not missed a game since 1960.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Criminal Justice and attended one year of law school at the University of Wisconsin Law School. He worked as a Police Officer in Milwaukee for 15 years, as an insurance agent, and retired from the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department. Following his retirement, Ken and Faye moved to Bozeman, MT to be closer to children and grandchildren whom he adored wholeheartedly.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Roxy and Mari Jo.

He will be sorely missed by his wife, Faye, daughters, Lisa VanderBoom and Sara (Pat) Smith; three grandchildren, Emily, Sonya, and James, eight nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Dokken-Nelson funeral Home from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. with Military Honors taking place at 3:30 P.M.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.