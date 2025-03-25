Obituary: Kelly Ray Apple

Kelly Ray Apple, 60, of Belgrade passed away Friday, March 14, 2025, after a long battle with cancer. He was born February 26, 1965, in Downey, California to James “Jim” and Judy (Anderson) Apple.

Kelly grew up in southern California, where he went to San Marcos High School and enjoyed playing football with his many great friends. He then attended Marymount College in Salina, Kansas on a baseball scholarship. Later, he moved to St. George, Utah, for a few short years to be closer to his son, Easton, and then returned to Montana, settling in Belgrade.

He was a true jack of all trades. He owned Kelly’s Lawn Care and Landscaping for years and, most recently, enjoyed work as an outside sales representative at Ace Hardware in Belgrade.

Kelly loved sports, particularly football, baseball, and hockey, and he was very involved in coaching sports as well. He had a passion for lawncare and greenhouses; his green thumb made him the family consultant for all plants in need of extra care. He liked to build as well, rebuilding cars and woodworking when he had free time. He was also a very patriotic, proud American.

He is preceded in death by his son, Brock Apple; sister, Stacy Alatorre; grandparents, William Anderson, Blanche Anderson, Ivan Apple, and Darlene Apple; and uncles, Larry Anderson, Dale Anderson, and Leonard Apple.

Survivors include his son, Easton Apple; grandchildren, Brantly Apple, Brooke Apple, Kayden Estringer, and Kolette Estringer; parents, Jim and Judy Apple of Baker, MT; sisters, Jamie Tafur (RJ Gustafson), Jodie (Casey) O’Donnell, and Tamara (Steve) Snook; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who he loved dearly.

A Celebration of Kelly’s life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 5 at The Commons on the corner of East Baxter and Love Ln. Bright and colorful clothing is encouraged.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com