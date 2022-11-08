Obituary: Kelly Dean Wild

Kelly Dean Wild, age 64, of Belgrade, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 2nd, surrounded by his children and loved ones.

Kelly was born on April 25th, 1958, in Langdon, North Dakota to Frances and John Wild. Kelly was the third born out of seven siblings. He grew up in North Dakota and moved to Montana in the early 70s. Once in Montana, he fell in love with the state, and never left. He would later follow in his parents footsteps and have seven children of his own.

Kelly loved his kids and loved being a father. He truly was the best dad. It was bittersweet for him to watch each of his children grow up and leave home. He was a caretaker and fixer, and even as adults, his kids knew they could always call on him for anything. His passing will leave a hole in their hearts that will never be filled.

Kelly spent a great portion of his adult life as a roofing contractor, until an accident in 2000 that halted that career. He also spent many years growing his business as a “Wildlife Artist” through his taxidermy business, Wild’s Taxidermy. Aside from being a skilled taxidermist, he loved hearing all the hunting stories and the relationships he made with customers, that later became friends. One of his greatest joys was teaching his sons the art of taxidermy and seeing them continue on with the craft.

Kelly loved all things outdoors. Hunting, fishing, gardening and critters. He loved hunting with his kids, and later his grandchildren. He had a major green thumb and could grow anything. His kids and grandkids will never forget picking peas and pumpkins from Papa’s garden. He was a bird lover, had several impressive bird farms over the years and could mimic a peacock better than anyone. He loved dogs, and over the past 15 years or so found a love for “wiener dogs”. He loved his dogs like they were children.

Kelly will always be remembered as “Papa Kelly” to his grandchildren. He had a way with kids, whether it was a finger in a chew can, or a game of “pick a hand”, kids were drawn to and intrigued by him. His grandkids loved their time spent at Papa’s, checking out animals, collecting eggs and feathers, and hearing silly stories. He wasn’t your typical grandpa, and that’s what made him so special.

Kelly was generous, giving, kindhearted and caring. He would give anyone the shirt off his back. He was selfless and always put others needs ahead of his own. He was a hard worker his entire life, and had strong, working hands to prove it. Kelly didn’t care about materialistic things, and lived a simple life. He had a major sweet tooth and could always be found with a Mountain Dew in his hand and candy in his pocket. He had the craziest red, “Wild Man” hair, and was so proud of it. He could grow a beard like no

one’s business, and often introduced himself by saying “I’m Kelly, but you can call me Hairy.” He had the best quirky sense of humor and always had everyone laughing. He will be missed for always.

Kelly was preceded in death by his mother Frances, father John, and brother Brad. He is survived by his seven children: Geneva (Matt), Lisa, Amanda (Billy), Daniel, Heather (Chris), Madison (Whitney), and Megan. His fourteen grandchildren: Lily, Delanie, Lacey, Carly, Jack, Bella, Aubrey, Mya, Tayler, Cooper, Caleb, Hunter, Lyla, and Lainey. Siblings: Thresa, Joan, Randy, Doug, and Tom. Special nephew Brandon “BJ” Wild, many other nieces and nephews, extended family members, and too many friends to list.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12th at 10 A.M. at Dokken Nelson Funeral Service. Reception for family and friends to follow at Holiday Inn Express Belgrade. A private family burial will take place in the spring.

We love you Dad.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com