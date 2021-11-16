Obituary: Keith Edward Danhof

Keith Edward Danhof entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on November 3, 2021, at the age of 66 surrounded by family. Keith was born to John and Tressa Danhof on October 24, 1955, in Bozeman, MT. He grew up in Manhattan, MT where he attended Manhattan Christian School while he farmed with his dad. Afterward, he briefly attended Dordt College in Sioux Center, IA.

He returned from college to continue farming when he met and married his wife, Rose. In 1980 he started his long-time career in law enforcement as a city police officer and later became a Montana Highway Patrolman, serving 22 years. During that time, he lived in various locations around Montana but spent most of his career in Plains, MT where he raised his four children.

Keith especially loved spending time with his family - including his growing number of grandchildren. Beyond this he also enjoyed woodworking, tinkering in his shop, running his sprinkler business, and outdoor activities such as camping, ice fishing, and trap shooting. The last few years of his life he built his and Rose’s house outside of Ralston, WY, and spent the winters volunteering at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Roswell, NM.

Above all, Keith was a man of faith who trusted and followed Christ. This was evident in how he raised his family, how he faithfully attended and served his local church throughout the years, and how he helped others in need personally and through his work.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Spring Danhof; his children, Melissa (John) Corbin, Heather (Andrew) Heath, Derek (Jessica) Danhof, and Laurel (Jacob) Salyer; his sisters, Corinne (Gary) Verhoef, Jane (Del) Van Den Berg, and Lois Danhof; and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Tressa Danhof; his brother, Alden John; and three miscarried grandchildren.

Keith’s family would especially like to thank the doctors and nurses at Powell Valley Hospital and Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital who graciously cared for him until the end.

A Memorial Service for Keith will take place at Grace Point Church in Powell, WY on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Condolences may be sent directly to P.O. Box 676, Ralston, WY 82440.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]