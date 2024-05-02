Obituary: Kathy Smith

Beloved Mother and Grandmother, Kathy Smith, 75, passed away at her home in Belgrade, MT with family and friends by her side on April 12, 2024 after a prolonged battle with COPD.

Kathy was born on September 5, 1948 to James “Jim” McCully and Margaret McCully (Simmonds) in Pittsburgh, PA. While there, she met and married her high school sweetheart and first husband, George Schramm, with whom she had two sons, Jeffrey and Jason. They left Pennsylvania in 1976 and moved to Ohio and then to Montana in 1978, where they briefly lived in Glasgow before settling in Bozeman.

Kathy moved back to Pittsburgh after her first marriage ended and met the love of her life, Ed Smith. They were married for 17 happy years before Ed passed away. After the loss of her husband and parents she moved to Washington and lived with her son, Jeffrey, and his family before moving to Belgrade, MT in 2012 to be closer to Jason and his family.

Every summer while her kids were young, Kathy took Jeffrey and Jason to Kennywood Amusement Park in Pittsburgh. These are some of their fondest memories with their mother. She was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan through and through, which was a trait she passed on to her two children. Kathy also had a green thumb with a houseful of healthy plants as proof. She loved going to thrift shops, often taking her sons to her favorite spots when they would visit her each summer. While on a family trip to Las Vegas a few years ago, Jason and his wife, Kellie, came back to the hotel to find she was gone. When they called to find out where she was, Kathy let them know she figured out how to use Uber and took a trip to a nearby thrift shop. One of her favorite pastimes was putting together puzzles. She put together hundreds of puzzles and would regularly enlist help from Jason and her friend, Kathy Smithson.

Our family is incredibly grateful to everyone that helped us take care of her over the years, especially her amazing neighbors. She was blessed to have family and friends who loved her dearly. Her love and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.

Kathy is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Lois) Schramm and Jason (Kellie) Schramm; her four grandchildren, Sydney, Tanner, Zac, and Eli; and one great-grandchild, Rylie.

Cremation has taken place and a ceremony with family and friends was held to celebrate her life. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Ed in Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

