Obituary: Kathryn S. “Katie” Shaw

Kathryn S. “Katie” Shaw, 84, of Bozeman, MT passed away on October 31, 2021.

Katie was born in Chicago on June 9, 1937. She grew up in the Chicago suburbs of Northfield and Glenview and graduated from New Trier High School. She earned her degree at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, NH. She married and lived for short stints in Cleveland, OH and Biloxi, MS before settling down in her husband’s hometown of Traverse City, Michigan in 1969.

She was a devoted mother to Sarah and Colin, as well as many assorted pets including numerous dogs, a few cats, horses, ducks, a raccoon, goat, and even a skunk named “Gucci” after the perfume brand. While she loved all the pets, her favorite was an abandoned black lab named “Jake” who found Katie and her family in the middle of the night cross-country skiing in the woods using headlamps to guide the way. Jake happily joined the excursion, smartly adopted his newfound family, and quickly secured a place at Katie’s side.

Katie was a gifted cook and shared her recipes and gourmet treats with many. She was also a prolific reader as well as a writer; she published her book, Investment Clubs: A Low Cost Education in the Stock Market in 1991, based on her experiences and expertise as a co-founder of a women’s investment club. Katie enjoyed being with friends and family in Michigan, but her heart belonged in Montana where she spent the last 30 years with her second, and adoring, husband Bob. Katie took advantage of all that Montana had to offer, including skiing at Big Sky and Bridger into her early 70s, fishing for trout on rivers big and small, and enjoying the people and scenery of the west. Katie was active as a volunteer at the hospital in Bozeman, regularly attended book club, and especially looked forward to her weekly mahjong play with her close friends. She also knew how to make the holidays festive. Her gorgeously wrapped, meaningful gifts stood out under the tree and were always a treasure to receive. Katie wrote kind cards and letters her whole life, and her thoughtful efforts to make people feel special and loved will be missed.

She was a loving grandmother to Andrew, Hunter, and Mackenzie; stepmother to Heather, Laurie, and Campbell; step-grandmother to Zinzi, Tajin, Hart, Noah, Paulina, and Jennifer; and great-step-grandmother to Isabelle and Beckett. The biggest part of her heart was devoted to Bob, and they made each other the priority in their lives. Katie and Bob modeled love and devotion every day and found the most joy in each other’s company.

Katie is survived by her husband, Robert A. Shaw of Bozeman; daughter, Sarah Hall (Ted) Thompson of Bozeman; grandson, Andrew (Stephanie) Kircher of Bozeman; son, Colin (Robyn) Hall of Winnetka, IL; and grandchildren, Hunter and Mackenzie Hall of Winnetka, IL. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Krystyn of Tampa, FL and Virginia (John) Ruskuski of Jacksonville, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews. Katie is predeceased by her mother, Jean Stott, father, Tom Stott, and first husband, Dr. Thomas C. Hall.

A private family service remembrance will be planned for next summer in Montana. Memorial donations can be made to the Grand Traverse Ski Club in Traverse City, MI or Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman, MT.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.