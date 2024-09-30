Obituary: Karla Ann Green

Karla Ann Green was born July 26,1948 to Meryle Ellen and George Frederick Hart. Growing up in Basin, WY, she eventually embraced the fact that she grew to 6’ tall and often commented that she was the third tallest kid in her school (her brothers being first and second).

She had two daughters in her early twenties with her first husband. Once her children were in school, she went to work as a maintenance clerk for Thunder Basin Coal Company, near Wright, WY. She enjoyed the work, putting her organizational skills to use and making deep friendships. She married her second husband, Mike Green, whom she called the “love of her life” on July 18, 1998 in Casper, WY. She moved to Casper after her retirement in 2013 to live full time with Mike in the house that he built and that she made into a home. Karla loved crafting and made homemade dolls, stuffed animals, clothes, blankets and quilts for her two daughters, grandchildren, and many others. This love to create continued even after the onset of dementia and she knitted dozens of washcloths while in memory care in Bozeman, MT.

Karla died on September 19, 2024 in her sleep. She is survived by her daughters, Michãel Palmer (Doug Warner) and Dara Palmer (Aaron Allard) and her brothers Darrell Hart (Catherine) and Jim Hart (Linda).

Karla will be laid to rest next to her parents in Mount View Cemetery in Basin, WY. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) in her name.

