Obituary: Karen Marie Ostrum

Karen Marie Ostrum went to be with the Lord early Monday, April 15th. She passed peacefully surrounded by family due to complications of cancer.

Karen was born March 24, 1946, in Havre, MT to Morris and Marie Anderson. She grew up on a wheat farm near Joplin and graduated from Joplin High School. She was blessed growing up to be surrounded by many aunts, uncles, and cousins and had a special relationship with her double cousin Mary Meldrum.

She was raised on the farm until she attended MSU Bozeman where she met Robert. They married in September of 1965. Later they moved to Fishtail and began a career in ranching. Karen was an excellent caregiver of the newborn calves and lambs and of course, her children. She and Robert had three children: Kari, Chad, and Jason and Karen provided Jason with the extra special care he needed.

She enjoyed living at the foot of the Beartooth Mountains, the west Rosebud River, and all of the beauty of God’s creation. She loved the deer, elk, bear, and all the wildlife that came with country living, as long as they didn’t come in the house.

Karen was an exceptional cook preparing meals for her family, friends, and ranch crews. She was an avid Bobcat fan, attending football and basketball games as well as many NCAA basketball tournaments where she reunited with cousins.

In 2000, together they came full circle when she and Robert returned to Bozeman. Karen transitioned seamlessly from ranch life to managing their commercial office building for 15 years.

Later in life, she enjoyed spending winters in Arizona along with Robert and dear friend Betty Smiley.

Karen will be remembered for her kind heart, warm smile, and unwavering faith. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; daughter, Kari (Cory); son, Chad; 4 wonderful grandchildren, Cooper Lamey, Cierra (Charlie) Switzer, Chase Ostrum, Shea Ostrum; and 3 great granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jason.

A Visitation is scheduled for 10:30 A.M. Friday, April 19th at Dokken-Nelson Sunset Chapel with a Memorial Service beginning at 11 A.M. A Reception will follow.

Interment will be held 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, April 20th at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Absarokee.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com