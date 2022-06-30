Obituary: Karen “Jackie” Vee Howard

Karen “Jackie” Vee Howard, 80, of Bozeman passed away Friday, June 24, 2022.

Jackie was born on April 18, 1942, in Bozeman to Lawrence “Larry” and Ruth (Puckett) Watt, joining her older sister, Billie, on the family ranch off Jackrabbit Lane. Their younger sister, Cindy, arrived seven years later to complete the family.

Jackie attended and graduated from Belgrade schools and worked on the ranch and at various other employment during her time in the area.

Jackie married Edwin Howard on November 7, 1965. They had two children: Tim and Tracy. Ed’s career with the Milwaukee and Canadian Pacific Railroads took them to Deer Lodge, MT; Milwaukee, WI; and finally to Minneapolis, MN where they remained until Ed’s retirement. Retirement brought them back home to Bozeman.

While in Milwaukee, Jackie earned an associate’s degree in accounting and worked in that profession until returning to Bozeman.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edwin; daughter, Tracy (Dave) Allen; daughter-in-law, Gail (Tim) Howard; sister, Cindy (Al) Christophersen; six adored grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her niece, Teri Mazer.

She is preceded in death by her son, Tim Howard; parents, Larry and Ruth Watt; and sister, Larrene “Billie” Thomas.

Her laugh and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at a later date.