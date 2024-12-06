Obituary: Karen Barnhart

Karen Coolidge Barnhart, 81, of Bozeman passed away at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on November 22, 2024, into the loving arms of Jesus.

She was born on April 3, 1943 to Harold and Gladys (Lander) Coolidge in Lewistown, MT. Karen grew up attending Lewistown schools before graduating with the class of 1961. Following highschool she attended Montana State University in Missoula and studied music. Karen was a gifted trombone player and loved to play the organ, following in her mom's path. She married the love of her life John, after 4 months of dating, on November 12, 1965. After moving to Bozeman, they welcomed their son, Brian in 1966. They welcomed Tracey in 1968 to complete their family. Karen worked many years for Western Bank as a talented proof operator and then for JCPenney in the catalog department before semi-retiring to work with John at their business, Speedy Print.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Gladys; father, Harold; brothers Neil, Gary and Jim. Karen was loved by many as she served in the Assemblies of God Church for many years, praying with those that needed a healing touch from God. But she was absolutely loved by the ones she has left with a hole in their hearts: husband, John Barnhart; son, Brian (Kathy) Barnhart; daughter, Tracey (Dwight) Jones; sister, MaryJo (Dwayne) Crook; brother, Harold Lane Coolidge; grandsons, Jonathan Barnhart (Amanda Miller), Jason (Ashley) White; granddaughters, Lacey Jenkins (Davin Camden), Marie Apple (Tanner Cables) and Alyssa Barnhart (Kole Hepner), Jenny (Shane) Shephard, Jessica (Nick) Gilliand; great-grandchildren: Kayden Entringer, Lucas Rasmussen, Kolette Entringer, Bryce Camden, Brantly Apple, Brooke Apple, Adelynn Barnhart, Kai Camden, Bailee White, Tylee White, Maelee White, Hailey Shephard, Trinity Shephard, Corbin Gilliand and Kaycee Gilliand. She also leaves behind many in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews on the Coolidge and Barnhart sides of the family and her friend of 50 years, Sharon Townsend and friend of over 30 years, Cyndi Lockhart.

Her cremation has taken place in the care of Dokken-Nelson and her ashes will be spread in the summer of 2025 at Ennis Lake, her favorite camping spot for many years. Per Karen's request there will not be a funeral.

We want to thank the incredible care she received in the two months leading up to her passing. Her week at Gallatin Rest Home, thank you for caring for her so gently. Her almost 6 weeks at Bozeman Deaconess, we couldn't have asked for better care, especially her last week of life. All the staff were so compassionate and always making sure she was comfortable, as well as always asking if her family needed anything as well. We are fortunate to have a hospital that truly cares for their patients, you helped make her last few days better. We especially want to thank the Hospitialists, Nurses, Aids, Palliative Care and Spiritual Care.

If you would like to donate to charities on her behalf, Heart of the Valley and Love INC were a couple of her favorites.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

