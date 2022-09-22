Obituary: Judy Christenot Wantulok

Judy Christenot Wantulok passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She faced a four-year struggle with Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy - a degenerative brain disease - with humor, bravery, and perseverance.

Judy was the youngest of four children born of Orville and Annette Christenot on December 26, 1949, in Bozeman, MT.

She graduated from Bozeman High School and then received a bachelor’s in education from Montana State University.

Judy married James Joseph Wantulok in 1971, whom she loved and cared for until her passing.

She was an amazing teacher and taught 1st - 3 rd grades at Irvine and Hawthorne Elementary Schools for six years, and then decided to work with her father-in-law “Joe” at Joe’s Parkway Market. When Joe retired, she went on to manage and own Joe’s Parkway Market on College Avenue until retiring at 65.

She had an adventurous soul and loved to travel the world with family and friends, when time allowed. Family always came first, and she was truly the glue that kept the entire family together. She loved hosting events like birthdays, family reunions, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

She was a very talented award-winning photographer, often packing her massive cameras and lenses around the world on her travels. She loved nature and wildlife. Spending time in Gardiner, MT in the winter and filming wildlife in Yellowstone Park with Jim was her favorite thing to do. Her photography has been published in Montana Outdoors, Wyoming Wildlife, and other wildlife magazines.

Judy was one of a kind; to know her was a blessing and a gift. She had a unique way of lighting up a room with her contagious smile and laughter. She was a selfless, loving, giving person who always put others above herself, often doing without so others would not. She was the best wife, mother, friend, teacher, mentor, daughter, sister, and travel companion anyone could dream of, and she will be truly missed!

Judy is survived by her husband of 51 years, James Joseph Wantulok; sisters, Bobbie Murphy and Karen (Edward) Kanemasu; brother, Paul Christenot; daughter, Wendy (Mark) Renner; son, Tyler (Tara) Wantulok; and her four grandchildren, Jake and Zac Renner, and Brekken and Cooper Wantulok; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she called family.

Judy’s Celebration of Life will be held at her home on Saturday, October 1 at 11:00 A.M. at 3012 Candy Lane in Bozeman.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Judy Wantulok Memorial Scholarship established at the Bozeman Schools Foundation. Funds received will provide support for students pursuing education or a career in the visual arts. Checks may be made out to the Bozeman Schools Foundation, Wantulok Scholarship and mailed to: Bozeman Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 1803, Bozeman, MT 59771. Donations may also be made online at www.bozemanschoolsfoundation.org [bozemanschoolsfoundation.org].

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]