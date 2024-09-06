Obituary: Judith Snow

Judith Snow, a lifelong educator and advocate for girls and women in Montana, passed away on September 3, 2024. She was born in Leadville, Colorado, in 1943 to Richard and Faye Durfee. After living in Denver and Salt Lake City, she graduated from Westminster College, where she met the love of her life, Roger Snow.

Following graduation, the couple moved to San Francisco, where she taught in Chinatown. In 1967, they relocated to Great Falls, Montana, where they lovingly welcomed and raised three daughters. Judy dedicated her career to education, retiring from Great Falls Public Schools in 2001. Throughout her tenure, she served as a school librarian at all the junior high/middle schools and one high school in Great Falls, as well as a district teacher on special assignment for technology and the district assessment specialist. She also worked as an adjunct instructor at the University of Great Falls. In 2001, Judy and Roger moved to Helena, where Judy served as the State Student Assessment Director under State Superintendents Linda McCulloch and Denise Juneau until her retirement from this role in 2016.

In 1994, Judy was honored with the Krista McAuliUe Fellowship, which took her to Harvard University, where she earned a Master’s degree. At Harvard, she and her peers formed WIT (Women in Technology). Upon returning to Great Falls, she founded and directed Futures Unlimited, a math, science, and technology camp designed for middle school girls. Judy was also an active member of the League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women (AAUW), and the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), where she made lifelong friendships.

In 2016, Judy moved to Park City, Utah, where she continued her community involvement by serving on the boards of Friends of the Library and the Newcomers Club, and volunteering at the Swaner Nature Preserve and EcoCenter. Her passion for running evolved into a love of long walks and yoga. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger, in June 2021, after 57 years of marriage. In 2022, Judy moved to Bozeman, Montana to be closer to family, where she again sought out opportunities to engage with her community, auditing classes at Montana State University, participating in PEO activities and volunteering as a Child Advancement Project (CAP) mentor with Thrive of Bozeman. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer, Stefanie, and Emily, along with their loving families, and her cherished dog, Durf.

At this time, no services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com