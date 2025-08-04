Obituary: Judith Jean Knight Hubbard

Judith Jean Knight Hubbard passed away on July 31st, 2025, at her home in Bozeman, MT at the age of 86.

Judy was born in Great Falls, Montana, on Election Day, November 7th, 1938. She arrived 7 minutes after her twin brother Harold “Bud”. Judy, Bud, and big sister Sandy were raised in Great Falls, and she never lost her love of the city. Blessed with a loving family and many friends, she cherished the memories and shared them with us often.

On August 30, 1957, she married the love of her life, George E. (Bud-yes, another “Bud”) Hubbard and spent the next 65 years together. They lived in Augusta, Great Falls, Stanford, and settled in Bozeman in the early 1970s.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, George E. (Bud) Hubbard; her parents, Harold and Helen Knight; siblings, Harold (Bud) Knight and Sandra Kirkland; and grandchildren, Heather Anne Jensen and Joshua (Josh) Holland.

She is survived by her son, George G. (Bud) Hubbard (LeighAnn); daughter, Kelly Hubbard Holland; granddaughter, Rebecca Holland; great-grandchildren, Khloe, Kiah, Owen and Averie all of Bozeman, MT; granddaughters, Amanda and Ashley Stonebreaker of California and Texas; sisters-in-law, Jeannie Hubbard of Helena, MT and Mary “Skeet” (Joe) Janeiro of Texas; and many much loved nieces and nephews.

A family gathering will be held in Augusta, MT, to lay her to rest beside her beloved husband, Bud.

