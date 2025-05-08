Obituary: Judd Edward Mulholland

Judd Edward Mulholland, 49 of Ennis, MT passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Judd was born May 31,1975, to Claude and Dorothy (Berry) Mulholland in Powell, Wy. From Cody, WY, the family went to Bruns, OR, and then to Ennis, MT, when Judd was 16. It was there in Ennis that he earned his GED. His love of horses led him to Roseland Ranch in New York where he worked as a wrangler and at various other ranches in the area.

Judd loved fishing and shooting and that brought him back to Ennis. He was known to be a kind, friendly, and sweet person who was a friend to everyone. He was an amazing uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Judd is preceded in death by his grandparents, Pat and Elsie Kenyon; grandmother, Marjorie Berry Harkin; and nephew, Chance Rowe.

Judd is survived by his parents, Claude and Dorothy (Berry) Mulholland; brother, Patrick (Janell) and their children, Brianna, Seth, Gabi and Garrett and five great nieces and nephews; sister, Jennifer Peek and her children, Tucker, Zoe, and Hayden Peek; sister, Anna P. Mulholland and her children, Jacob (Layla) Mulholland and Traven Mulholland, Cooper and Lily Spicer; brother, Allen (Jess) and their children, Remmy, Elsie and Olivia. Judd also leaves many aunts, uncles and friends who will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Judd’s name to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

