Obituary: Joyce Santos

Joyce Santos, 85, passed away January 16, 2024. She was the daughter of Erwin and Pleasant Mitchell of Pass Creek, Montana. She grew up in Manhattan and Bozeman.

Joyce was an avid bowler and was a member of ladies and mixed bowling leagues. She also enjoyed working with ceramics and spending time outdoors, particularly camping.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Mel Santos; brothers, Erwin Leroy Mitchell and Alan Dean (Laura Jean) Mitchell; and brother-in-law, John Wisner.

Joyce is survived by her sister, Shirley Wisner; daughter, Tammy Santos of Fort Myers, CO; son, Tony Santos and daughter-in-law, Tori Saunders-Santos of Bozeman, MT; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A small gathering of family and close friends will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 30 at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Frontage Road.

Donations in Joyce’s name may be made to Gallatin Rest Home’s Activities Fund, 1221 W. Durston Rd., Bozeman, MT 59715; or the Montana Raptor Conservation Center, montanaraptor.org

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com