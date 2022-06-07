Obituary: Joyce LeFevre Morgan

Joyce LeFevre Morgan passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, from congestive heart failure. She was born August 13, 1939, in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Virginia. Joyce graduated from Mary Washington College in 1961, where she met the love of her life, Greg Morgan, on a blind date. They married on July 15, 1961, in Long Beach, California. One year later, they moved to Washington, D.C., where Joyce worked as an editorial assistant with a publishing company and as a kindergarten teacher while Greg attended law school. They started their family with the birth of Justin in 1970, then moved back to Montana (Greg’s home state) in 1971 where their twin daughters, Amy and Courtney, were born in 1972.

Joyce was an avid quilter. Her first quilt, an intricate “Grandma’s Flower Garden”, took three decades to make from start to finish. The experience changed her life, as she met many quilters through BWAGs who became amazing long-time friends. This first quilt inspired a love of reproduction fabrics, leading her to start a career as a quilt historian and appraiser certified through the American Quilter’s Society. In 1987, Joyce helped found the Montana Historic Quilt Project, which has documented hundreds of quilts in this region of the state. Joyce was a juror and curator of quilt shows, a lecturer on quilts, and a contributor to a 2009 book by Anne Henshaw, Border to Border: Historic Quilts & Quiltmakers of Montana.

Joyce loved to play bridge with her friends and cherished the fun of the “So Happy It’s Thursday” club. She loved traveling, skiing at Bridger Bowl, and sailing all over the world with Greg, her family, and treasured friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Greg; her parents, LeRoy and Beulah LeFevre; sister, Norma and brother, Don. She is survived by her three children, Justin Morgan (Leslie), Amy Dean (Scott), and Courtney Callis (Tarn); and her seven grandchildren, Paul and Morgan Creekmore, Michael Dean, Nathan and Claire Morgan, and Hadley and Grayden Callis.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, June 10, at Sunset Hills Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 pm at Bozeman United Methodist Church. The service will be webcast at: https://youtu.be/NgzqKU-56cs [youtu.be]

In lieu of flowers, Joyce’s family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (www.komen.org [komen.org]) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org [heart.org]).

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]