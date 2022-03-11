Obituary: Joyce D. Owen

Joyce D. Owen, 83, quietly joined our Lord and Savior on March 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was our sweet mother, grandmother, "GG", sister, and beloved friend. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

Joyce was born April 9, 1938, in Silesia, MT to Henry and Mollie Yager. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1956. Soon after graduation, she moved to Billings where she met Robert Owen and married in 1957. They briefly moved to Glasgow before moving back to Billings. Together they were blessed with three children. (Doug, Cindy, and Deran). They eventually settled in Livingston for most of Joyce's adult life. In 2014 she moved to Bozeman to be closer to her family.

She filled her days tending to her flower gardens of tulips, peonies, and roses. She enjoyed talking daily to her friends and family and staying in touch with their lives. Over the years, she welcomed her grandchildren and left them with numerous memories of baking cookies, gardening, playing checkers, and endless card games. She spent many hours collecting and painting rocks for her gardens, sewing and embroidering, leaving many cherished and treasured mementos for her family.

Joyce was a fiercely dedicated mom to all of her children, raising them to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else to Joyce, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Deran; her parents; three brothers; five sisters; and her three beloved dogs.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Doug (Marianne) Owen, and daughter, Cindy (Doug) Truex; her five grandchildren, Andrew (Cassedy) Owen, Kate Hoeme, Emily (Justin) Sukkiennik, Kirsten (Dakota) Robinson, and Michael (Devan) Truex; her four great-grandchildren, Easton Boerne, Jasper Hoeme, Oliver Owen, and Willow Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends.

A Funeral Service celebrating Joyce's life will be held Thursday, March 17, at Dokken-Nelson—the time will be announced. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings, MT.

The family would like to thank Stillwater Hospice for the tender and compassionate care that was given to Joyce as she walked her final journey. A very special thanks to her care team; Sally, Shannon, Lora, Randy and Brynn. Our hearts are filled with such gratitude.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joyce's name to Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston or to Stillwater Hospice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

