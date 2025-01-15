Obituary: Joseph William Barnett

Joseph William Barnett passed away in his home on Sunday, January 5, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born on August 4, 1929 to Joseph William Barnett, Sr. and Francis Kelly Barnett in the Horseshoe Hills Basin outside of Manhattan, MT. Joe lost both parents by the age of 8 and was raised by Pop and Viola Poynter in Manhattan. Joe graduated from Manhattan High School in 1948. While at Manhattan, Joe participated in football, basketball and baseball. Joe is in the Hall of Fame at Manhattan High School. Joe was also on Gallatin Valley’s first American Legion Baseball team which played in Manhattan.

After graduation, Joe attended Montana State College (now MSU). His freshman year, Joe met the love of his life, Janelle Stiff Barnett. Joe and Janelle were married on September 1, 1949 in the First Baptist Church of Bozeman. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage, mostly in the Bozeman/Belgrade area.

While at MSU, Joe played basketball and football. Joe was inducted into the Hall of Fame at MSU in 1994. Joe always said his favorite team was the Bobcats and whoever played the Grizzlies.

Joe pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education and a minor in History, as well as participated in the ROTC program at MSU. Upon graduation, Joe served in the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant. Joe and Janelle’s first son, Ron, was born in Texas while Joe was in officer’s school. Joe was stationed in Tachikawa, Japan where their second child, Cheri, was born. Upon Joe and Janelle’s return to Montana, their third child, Doug, was born. Joe continued to serve his country in the Air Force Reserves and was discharged as a Captain.

In 1956, Joe was hired by Bozeman Senior High School to teach American History and be the assistant coach for football, basketball, and track where he influenced many students. Joe completed his Master’s Degree in Administration at MSU while teaching. Joe’s faith in Christ impacted all the people he encountered.

In 1963, Joe and Janelle purchased a bee business in Belgrade, MT which they named Barnett Apiaries. Joe continued teaching and coaching basketball as well as working the honey bees in the summers and on breaks. In 1984, Joe retired from teaching to become a fulltime beekeeper. 1990-2000 Joe served in the Montana House of Representatives for District #76.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Janelle; his parents; 3 siblings: Joyce Dunahoo, Lola Mae Lovel, Gene Barnett; his youngest son, Doug Barnett; and grandson, Jacob Thye. He is survived by 2 children: Ron (Lori) Barnett (Belgrade, MT), and Cheri (Dave) Thye (Gilbert, AZ); daughter-in-law, Chanda Barnett Klamm (Olathe, KS); 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Joe was very proud of his family, his country, and the great state of Montana.

Joe’s Memorial Service will be on Saturday, February 8, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace of Christ Community Church on Grand and Olive in Bozeman, MT. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Templed Hills Camp via website: http://peaceofchrist.church/give (search for the fund: In Memory of Joe Barnett).

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com