Obituary: Joseph Niles Kirchner

On the night of Friday, September 20th, 2024, Joseph Niles Kirchner perished in a tragic motorcycle accident. He was 43. Joe was a brilliant light, and our loss is completely unexpected and utterly devastating.

Joseph was born June 28th, 1981, the fourth child of Lynne Hammink and Kelly Kirchner. His older siblings, Daniel, Hannah and Benjamin celebrated his auspicious arrival. Joe’s childhood was spent in Bridger Canyon surrounded by natural beauty amongst the pristine mountains. He attended Hawthorne Elementary, Chief Joseph Middle School and Bozeman High School where he was adored by his friends and teachers alike. Joe’s musical talent was apparent from a young age, and he started his classical training at age six. His accomplished repertoire included complex pieces by Bach, Beethoven, and Mussorgsky – bold, fast compositions with striking ferocity and depth. He studied piano and bassoon and competed across the Northwest, winning state and regional competitions.

At the age of 16, Joe’s adventurous spirit took him to Chamonix, France, where he skied and then traveled throughout Europe, including Paris, Geneva and La Roche-Guyon. Upon his return, Joe started a psychedelic rock band called A Tribe to Neptune with his brother Ben and some of their closest friends, in which he played keyboards and didgeridoo. He then moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he began playing with other like-minded musicians from Berklee College of Music and The New England Conservatory, experiences which helped him explore his musical talent in new ways.

In addition to Joe’s musical interests, he loved his BMW motorcycles and developed his abundant mechanical aptitude into a certified trade. He earned a degree from the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, where he learned how to build, diagnose, and test the performance and drivability of vehicles with small high-performance engines. As a seasoned rider, he took multiple cross-country trips, his favorite being the trip with friends up the Pacific Coast Highway from Los Angeles to Bozeman.

After returning home, Joe played a key role in the development of the Bozeman popular music scene and his talents started to shine. Joe co-founded a synth rock band called Perpetual Niche, which also featured his brother Ben on drums, close friend and fellow keyboardist Adam Platt, and eventually guitarist Joe Knapp. In the years to follow, Joe played in numerous groups from many different genres, which eventually led him to start a weekly improv ambient group of rotating musicians called Fluorescent Brown. This is where Joe began to hone his craft as a truly versatile and accessible keyboardist. His style and flow were unmatched, and it was clear that he had something special to say with music. He played original music with Black Mask, a popular hip-hop group, and later spent time writing and creating original synth-based rock music with the popular Bozeman bands SloMo Joe & the Knowshows and MOTH. He was at home with these groups as they relied heavily on his style and persona, both musically and aesthetically. His ability to work hard and excel at everything he touched earned him the nickname, ‘The Business’. In 2008, Joe expanded his repertoire by founding a project which ultimately brought him the most recognition of his career: Pinky and the Floyd. Joe became the face of the band with his searing keytar solos and unforgettable pink beehive wig (which he wore at every show). Over the past 16 years, Pinky and the Floyd has played sold out concerts at the region's biggest venues. Joe’s happiness was palpable in each and every performance. He loved nothing more than being on that stage, entertaining the audience and sharing passion for the music. In recent years, Joe joined another tribute band, this time paying tribute to the Grateful Dead. Together with some of his best friends, Dead Sky hit the scene with tasteful and recognizable recreations of some of the most iconic music in rock history. And again, Joe was front and center doing what he loved. When not playing with Pinky and the Floyd, Dead Sky, or MOTH, Joe could be seen sitting in with countless people and local groups from every genre imaginable. The common thread was always Joe’s passion for the music.

On June 9, 2024, Joe married Bridget Wermers Kirchner in Gallatin Gateway, Montana. Their wedding was a celebration of love and joy, with music and friends from across the United States. A union sparked by mutual music friends in 2016, Joe and Bridget began working together a year later, in 2017, after becoming good friends while running Big Boys Toys. The two loved to ride and work on machines together, including motorcycles, snowmobiles and jet skis. Some of their favorite times involved boating on the Yellowstone River, traveling for gigs, and cooking for others – all with their beloved adventure cat, Hal. Joe and Bridget loved to travel together, exploring the Bahamas, Grand Turk Island and the Dominican Republic. They also took multiple trips on the JamCruise, where they could listen to and enjoy new music. A pro at balancing hard work and play, Joe never missed an opportunity to grow, regularly participating in master classes with other touring musicians, living life to the fullest with his love Bridget, and meeting many kindred spirits along the way.

Joseph Niles Kirchner is survived by a large extended family who loved him beyond measure: his wife, Bridget Wermers Kirchner of Bozeman, Montana; his parents, Lynne (John) Hammink of Bozeman, Montana, and Kelly (Sally) Kirchner of Silverton, Oregon; his brother, Daniel (Jennifer) Kirchner of Danville, Kentucky; his sister, Hannah Kirchner of Newport, Rhode Island and his brother, Benjamin Kirchner of Bozeman, Montana; his step brother, Toby (Riegan) Scales of Longmont, Colorado; his stepsisters, Chelsea (Adam) Shenker of Livingston, Montana and Zoe Funk of Portland, Oregon; and his loving family gained through marriage: Denise and Cass Wermers, Zach (Tessa) Wermers, Desirae Allen and Dillon Wermers. Joe also leaves behind numerous adoring nieces and nephews: Jacob Niles, Zachary and Beatrice Kirchner; Issac and Astor Scales; Sebastian, Elias and Eden Shenker; Oscar, Samuel and Greta Marks; Rielly Ray, Lillian Joe, Shelby Rose and Porche May Allen. He also leaves behind his best friend, musician Dustin Tucker, cherished bandmates over decades of collaboration, and a multitude of friends and fans who enjoyed his music. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Niles and Virginia Hammink; his grandparents, Thomas and Elizabeth Kirchner; his uncles, Patrick Kirchner and Michael Kirchner; and his best man, Joseph Knapp.

A private memorial for family and close friends will be held March 27, 2025 in Bozeman, where we will gather, grieve, and share how Joe influenced our lives. We encourage those contributing to prepare three minutes of a speech, reading, or music on stage. Location will be announced February 2025.

A tribute concert featuring Pinky and the Floyd will be held at the ELM on March 28, 2025.

The Joe K Festival will be held annually in June to honor Joe Kirchner and Joe Knapp’s impact on this world. Location will be announced in April 2025.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Joe Kirchner Memorial Foundation to support the professional development of musicians by offering education, management, booking, recording, marketing, sponsored artist-in-residence programs, and other services necessary for the success of full-time musicians and young talents. Donations can be made directly to: www.joekirchner.co [joekirchner.co]

Photos generously provided by Capture Now Studios and Lindsey Hove Photography.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

