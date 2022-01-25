Obituary: John Thompson Miller

John Thompson Miller, beloved son, brother, uncle, Godfather, and friend, passed away suddenly at his home in Montana on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Johnny was an avid outdoorsman and gifted mind. He was an accomplished snowboarder and surfer, talented mountain biker, and recently took up snowmobiling. As a child he enjoyed traveling with his family to Bethany Beach, DE, to spend summers by the ocean, surfing and swimming with his brothers, Greg, Robert, and Blake. He excelled in athletics and academics at Blessed Sacrament School, Saint Anselm’s Abbey School, and Georgetown Preparatory School in Washington, D.C. Johnny founded the lacrosse program at Saint Anselm’s Abbey School and was a valued member of the Georgetown Prep rugby team as a winger. He began his undergraduate studies at the University of Colorado Boulder and ultimately found his place at Montana State University studying Computer Science alongside his best friend and brother, Gregory. The two had endless adventures in the mountains and Johnny found the place he wanted to call home in Montana. Johnny was a proud uncle to his nephews, Barrett and Brody, and became Godfather to Brody in March of 2021.

Johnny is survived by his brothers, Greg, Robert, and Blake (Lindsay); his parents, Robin and Jim Jensen; and his nephews, Barrett and Brody.

A Memorial Service will be held at Georgetown Preparatory School Chapel on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. with a reception to follow at Congressional Country Club in Potomac.

Memorial donations can be made in Johnny’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]