Obituary: John Joseph Hurtgen

John Joseph Hurtgen, age 73, of Bozeman, Montana passed away at Billings Clinic on April 24, 2022.

He was born to Donald and Berdetta Hurtgen on March 22, 1949 in Madison, WI. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Statz on October 10, 1970, and cherished his time with Marilyn until his death.

John is survived by his wife, Marilyn; brother, Donald “Mike” (Sharon) Hurtgen; nieces, Joanne Frey, Kris (Matt) Moen, Kathie (Haydin) Hurtgen; nephews, Jim (Kristi) Amelong, DJ (Christi) Niemuth, Erik (Julie) Hurtgen; In-laws, Victor (Shirley) Statz, Robert (Henrietta) Statz, John (Bambi) Statz, Ronald (Cheryl) Statz and Kenneth (Joyce) Statz. John will also be missed by many very special nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents and parents in-law; sister, Mary (Jim) Niemuth; niece, Julie Sipple; and in-laws, Hilary (Celine) Statz, Elaine (Leonard) Ziegler Philip (Irene) Statz, Sylvester Statz, Betty (Joseph) Endres, Judine (Bill) Wood and David (Darlene) Statz.

John graduated from Wisconsin School of Electronics and enjoyed his years working on gaming electronics. He was a Partner in an Amusement Route in the Madison, WI area until moving to Montana in 1983. He worked in the Gaming Industry until his retirement in 2011.

John loved all winter sports, hunting, horses, camping, boating, and fishing which are some of the many reasons he fell in love with Montana. In recent years, health issues reduced his hunting to pheasant hunting with a special group of friends in North Dakota. He was also a member of Manhattan Wildlife Club. Wednesday night was a special weekly event shooting skeet and socializing with his dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association, Cody Dieruf Benefit Foundation or a charity of your choosing.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 12 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 220 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.