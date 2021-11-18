Obituary: John “Jack” “Jackson” Patrick O'Brien

John “Jack” “Jackson” Patrick O'Brien passed away March 6, 2021, in Bozeman, Montana. Jack was born December 4, 1954, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Robert J. and Rosalind D. (Foley) O’Brien.

He attended Archbishop Ryan High School for Boys, graduating in 1972. He then served in the U.S. Air Force, after which he lived in Alaska, Hawaii, and Wyoming before settling in Bozeman.

While living in Billings, Montana, Jack married Judith “Judy” Gray Bradshaw Young on November 7, 1977.

After Judy passed away, Jack met Robbin Stoddard and they had one daughter, Kieran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Robert J. O’Brien Jr.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Kieran Stoddard (Sean) McDonald; brother, Jim (Diane) O’Brien; and mother, Rosalind O’Brien.

Private family interment will be held.