Obituary: John Clark

John Clark

November 28,1962 - September 17, 2021

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, husband, son, brother, “Grumpa,” and friend, John Clark, as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident.

It’s not too often that you meet someone truly larger than life. Someone who has never met a stranger and is always willing to lend a helping hand. Someone who is fiercely loyal, and loves with everything they have. Someone who is not only a hard worker and a family man, but also a true friend. This is who John Clark was to his core.

John has born in Ronan, Montana, to Hester and Charles Clark, on November 28, 1962. Soon thereafter, they moved to Lolo where he spent most of his childhood. In 1981, he graduated from Big Sky High School, in Missoula, where he met the love of his life Corinne. They were married on July 9, 1983, and had three beautiful children, Colter, Alixa, and Trevor. In 1997, they moved to Bozeman, MT where they settled down and built their life. In 1999, John started Scenic City Enterprises and through it, developed a huge network of clients and friends. He built his business from the ground up, truly living the American Dream. John was an active member of the Sunrise Rotary and a well-known member of the community. He was also a die-hard Bobcat fan!

There were never enough hours in a day for John. If he wasn’t working, John was doing one of his many hobbies, which all involved family, the outdoors, and a good time. John loved snowmobiling, dirt biking, RZR riding, snowboarding, camping, fly fishing, rafting, boating, surfing, Harley riding, and Bobcat tailgating, to name a few things. He could often be found tinkering with things at home, welding, woodworking, or, more recently, smelting. John had so many irons in his fire that Corinne often liked to plead with him to please finish just ONE project. No matter which of these activities he was partaking in, there was always a crowd of people who joined him. He had a “come one come all” mentality. Camping meant circling the wagons with some of his best friends and inviting the masses- no campfire was ever quite large enough nor was the music ever loud enough. He was always the first person to throw a log on the fire and the last one to leave the embers. John was the idea-man of the group and kept everyone on their toes, and always had a plan in the works. Over the years, John was the group’s boat captain, camp chef, and tailgate host. All were welcome.

John seemed to know everyone in town. It didn’t matter if you were a neighbor, a waitress, a friend of a friend, or a client, John knew your name, talked to you directly without distractions, and always seemed genuinely interested in what you had to say. He cared deeply for people and it showed. He especially loved his kids because he was truly just a big kid himself, and he had the big kid toys to prove it. Age wasn’t much of a ceiling for him. He loved to joke around and live life fast – it’s what made John, John.

John was always up for a family outing, and his kids knew it, loved it, and it kept them close. At an age when most kids are pulling away and trying to branch off on their own, John and Corinne’s kids wanted to be with them partaking in their adventures. In more recent years, their kids were never shy about inviting their parents to events, enjoying any time they got to spend with them. Together with their long-time best friends, the Schneiders, they raised their kids to live life to the fullest.

Some people light the world so bright that even after they are gone, the light remains. John was taken from everyone far too soon, but the years we did have left us with light and memories that we will cherish forever. It is said that God has a specific purpose for each individual’s life, and we believe that John more than accomplished his purpose. He was inclusive of all, gave with all he had, and loved much deeper than most. That to us is a life well-lived. He will be incredibly missed, but we plan to carry his torch forward and live life to the fullest. We can start by turning up the music, throwing one more log on the fire, and asking ourselves, “What would John Clark do?”

John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Corinne Clark, his daughter Alixa Davis (Mitch), his sons Colter Clark (Danika) and Trevor Clark (Courtney Klemp), as well as his mother Hester Clark, his sisters Denise Futch (Wayne) and Sandy Pickens (Terry) and his grandson Eamonn Clark (Colter and Danika). He is proceeded in death by his father Chuck Clark and his brother Richard Clark.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, October 8, at 3:00 pm, at 24161 Norris Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, at www.t2t.org [t2t.org] .