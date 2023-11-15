Obituary: Joe DiMarco

Joseph James DiMarco, lovingly known as Joe, passed away peacefully in Bozeman, Montana on Friday, November 10, 2023. He was 80 years old.

Joe was born on May 22, 1943, in Mason City, Iowa to Levino and Lena (Vita) DiMarco. He was the eldest of six siblings: Eugene, Mary Jo, Nancy, John, and Paul. He grew up in a large family that valued faith, hard work, and fun.

Joe had a lifelong passion for adventure. He took his first trip to his grandparents' home in Wisconsin when he was only three months old and returned often to enjoy summers at the family cottage. He also spent time with his mother and relatives in Wisconsin while his father served in the military during WWII.

Around the time the Brooklyn Dodgers won their only world series, Joe won a championship of his own by meeting his future wife, Andrea Heck, on the playground at Holy Family Catholic School. Their friendship continued through his baseball and basketball seasons, and high school graduation. The two enjoyed going bowling, playing cards, eating at Buzz’s Pizza, getting ice cream at Birdsall’s, and especially going dancing at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

They attended the famous Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on February 3, 1959, where they witnessed the last performance of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper. Eleven days later, on Valentine’s Day, Joe made sure their music would never die, asking Andi to make it official. This made Joe’s year as his first love, the ’59 Los Angeles Dodgers, won the World Series.

After a dinner date at The Cottage Inn and a drive to Joe’s family home where he needed to “pick something up,” he got down on one knee and asked Andi to spend the rest of their lives together. They were married at Holy Family Catholic Church on September 4, 1965.

Joe and Andi added a new member to their team when their son, Steven, was born. After a move to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, they rounded out the roster with the birth of their daughter, Debi. The four of them made their home in Bozeman, Montana, where Joe initially managed the local Montgomery Ward and then began his career in the insurance industry.

A licensed Independent Commercial Insurance Agent, Joe had success with his business partner, Jim Dierks. The two worked together for over twenty years, even as they moved to Western States Insurance where Joe mentored many colleagues with kindness, generosity, and wisdom. Those who once worked with him now consider him a friend. He traded in his career and spent the rest of his life visiting his grandchildren, family and friends, and spending time with his beautiful wife.

Joe was always an avid sports fan, who followed the Montana State Bobcats, Iowa Hawkeyes, Los Angeles Dodgers, Green Bay Packers, and (reluctantly) the Seattle Seahawks. He enjoyed travelling to attend many games, and even a few championships. Just ask him about the 1967 Ice Bowl and the 1988 World Series.

Joe had a zest for life and a generous spirit. He never met a stranger, just a new friend. He loved spending time with his collection of buddies that crossed geography and generations, golfing, bowling, playing cards, watching games, as well as traveling for business and always for fun. He loved adventures with his wife, attending concerts, going on cruises, and just spending time together. He especially enjoyed following the exploits of his grandsons, Matt and Danny, and supported them in their endeavors. He valued his trips to Iowa, where he stayed in touch with his relatives and friends.

Joe is survived by his wife and best friend of 58 years, Andi; his son, Steven (Amy) of Seattle, Washington; his daughter, Debi (Dave) of Cedar Falls, Iowa; his grandsons, Matt and Danny; his siblings, Mary Jo (Tom), Nancy (Roger), John (Betsy), and Paul (Lynda); as well as his many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Levino and Lena, and his brother, Eugene.

The family will receive friends and family at a memorial to be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 2:00-5:00 PM.

Rather than offering flowers, a donation to a charity that you care about would be a fitting tribute to Joe.

Joe will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He left a lasting legacy of kindness, generosity, humor, and joy. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Never missing a moment, he was a true champion in life.

Go Cats!

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]