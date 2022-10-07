Obituary: Joe Balyeat

Former state senator Joe Balyeat died the morning of October 4th, 2022 while hunting in the Rocky Mountains. His accomplishments are too numerous to list, but include serving two terms in the Montana House, two in the State Senate, being MT director for Americans for Prosperity, a theological author of books and prolific writer on many topics, a national award-winning CPA, and the owner of a real estate and rental company.

He graduated from the University of Montana (gaining a four-year degree in two and a half years with straight A's, graduating first in his class, as a three-time National Merit Scholar, etc.). He earned a gold medal in the Bridger Ridge Run mountain marathon in the late 1990s. He was a prolific political activist; two-time State Chairman, Board of Directors in the Montana Shooting Sports Association, former Vice President of Montana Christian Coalition, President of Montana Conservatives, etc. He initiated numerous governmental reforms as a legislator and activist.

More importantly, he was a man who loved his family and did everything he could to provide for them and build a better world for future generations. He impressed upon his descendants the importance of a good work ethic, passing on his love of the great outdoors and practical life skills to his children and grandchildren after him.

He was a lifelong Montanan and an accomplished record book bowhunter. Despite the eventually fatal serious heart condition, he enjoyed otherwise good health and continued his favorite activities until his last day. He will be dearly missed by all. He died peacefully doing what he loved, with his bow still in his hand.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Jean Balyeat; and his brother, Earl. He is survived by his wife, Linda; ten siblings; his three children Dan, Matt, and Jamie; two grandchildren, Viviana and Joey Balyeat; and over a hundred other family members.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at his former residence this Saturday, 10/8, and Sunday, 10/9. Contact 406-539-1204 for more information.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]