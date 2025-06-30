Obituary: Jerry J Brekke

Jerry J Brekke departed this life on June 26, 2025. He was born on June 21, 1947, in Livingston, Montana, and was the youngest child of Martin J Brekke and Tressa (Eckert) Brekke. Growing up between Bozeman and Livingston, Jerry spent his summers with his grandparents learning to love fishing, hunting, and the outdoors.

In high school, Jerry started his first job at Ted Haymond’s Mobile gas station. He studied Wildlife Biology and English at Montana State University. Though he never completed his degree, his time there made him realize he wanted to be a writer.

Back in Livingston, Jerry worked as a bartender at Chico Hot Springs, where he became acquainted with a young woman working at the poolside grill. They fell in love, and Patricia Vink married Jerry on September 26, 1970, starting a 54-plus-year journey together.

The couple bought a piece of the family farm on Mission Creek, Montana. They were blessed with a son, Todd, and a daughter, Sara. Jerry worked in auto parts/sales as well as hardware, while starting a long writing career. His articles were published in local newspapers to national magazines like Field and Stream and Outdoor Life.

Jerry joined the editorial team of a startup periodical called The Aﬃnitive Angler. During most summer weekends, the pickup was loaded with gear, the canoe was strapped to the roof, and the tent trailer was lugged to a lake or stream that a bunch of outdoor writers yearned to fish (only to spend their time doing more story telling than actually getting their poles out to the water).

As Livingston dealt with the railroad shop closure, Jerry decided to make the most of his passion for photography and started his own business. As a downtown business owner, Jerry got involved with the Livingston community. Brekke Photography Studio stayed on Main Street for over 15 years. During this time Jerry captured memories of special occasions for many families and businesses. When health issues dictated a time for change, Jerry worked for the Livingston Enterprise in advertising and writing. This time focusing on his passion for history. His historical column was a regular feature in the Enterprise for years and even inspired a book titled “Our Time and Place.”

When Jerry decided it was time to retire, he became a historical consultant. He provided research and historical documentation for Anthro Research and Park County. In 2011, the Montana State Genealogical Society honored Jerry with the Al Huntsman Award.

For all of Jerry’s accomplishments, his greatest legacy is his family. He is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Todd (Jennifer); daughter, Sara (Chris) Harmon; grandchildren, Kyle (Marnie) Brekke; Caleb (Briana), Jack, Macayla, Ethan, and Tyler Harmon; and also his sister, Bonnie and brother, Marty.

“His was a life well lived.”

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

