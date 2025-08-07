Obituary: Jerry Gaston

Jerry Gaston, 82, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on July 28, 2025, after a short and courageous battle with bladder and bone cancer. Jerry was born April 26, 1943, in Seattle, WA to Miles and Lillian Gaston.

He served in the United States Navy (Naval Air) from 1961 to 1966, where he developed a love for flying. His service days took him all over the world from Sicily to New Zealand. He joined a small team, including scientists, to winter over at the South Pole in Antarctica. He said it was because there was a “girl behind every tree,” but his true goal was to save money for college—not too many opportunities to spend it at the South Pole.

Jerry’s high school years at Laurel High School were way too much fun to do any serious studying. This made it necessary for him to enroll at Eastern Montana College (MSU B) taking basic classes to prepare for his goal of Civil Engineering. While at Eastern he married the love of his life, Leni, on June 14, 1968, and they were married for 57 years.

In Billings, he mentored many troubled boys as a Lodge Parent at the Yellowstone Boys Ranch. The boys loved him. He gave them loving discipline and boundaries that many had never experienced before. These boys filled pews in the church at his wedding. It was an honor for him, and we heard later this had never happened before.

Upon completing two years of college prep at Eastern, Jerry and Leni moved to Bozeman to major in Civil Engineering at Montana State University. Many of his teachers admired this "older student" and his work ethic. This resulted in him receiving several scholarships. Upon graduation, he held out for an engineering job in Montana, turning down some high-paying job offers in large cities. Days before graduation he received an offer in Billings, MT at Christian, Springs, Sielbach Engineering.

During his years in Billings he had three daughters, Julie, Kellie, and Libbie. He spent his life teaching them many important life lessons and showing them his deep love for Montana through backpack trips, hunting, fishing, boating, and flying them all over in his plane.

Following his employment with Christian Springs, he became a partner with Sanderson, Stewart, Gaston Engineering. In the 80’s he built the successful Bozeman firm Gaston Engineering and Surveying. Later he proudly passed his firm down to his engineer daughter, Julie. Up until the last few weeks of his life, he would still come into the office to joke and visit with his beloved employees—some that have worked for him for over 40 years.

Jerry was a man that fiercely loved his family and was able to travel extensively with Leni. He went to Africa with ROC Wheels to fit wheelchairs for those that needed them the most. He also took his private plane all over Alaska and as far south as the Panama Canal. One highlight was taking Leni in his two-seater float plane throughout Alaska where he also had a cabin. The memories of hunting trips, travel trips, fishing trips, skiing trips, and spring breaks with the whole family were a great joy to him.

When this active man found himself confined to a bed in his last days (something he never would have chosen) each one of his children and grandchildren (all 18 together) were at his bedside: singing, reading from the Bible, and telling him of their love. We wondered could any man be more loved? During his last days, we felt it was the Lord's mercy that he didn't have pain. His family worked to have all the drugs taken from his body in the hospital because he felt no pain unless he was moved. The doctors said that bladder and bone cancer are extremely painful, and they couldn't believe he didn't need drugs for pain. Truly God's mercy was on display.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Leni; daughters and sons-in-law, Julie (Jim) Verellen, Kellie (Aaron) Sironi, Libbie (Dave) Oberly; granddaughters, Kalli, Makayla, and Addison Oberly, Emily Verellen, Faith and Esther Sironi; grandsons, Joshua, Boaz, and Phin Sironi, and Daniel Verellen; sister, Doris (Dennis) Sieler; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 8th at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Bible Church (Chapel) 3625 S 19th Ave in Bozeman, with a luncheon to follow.

Should friends desire, contributions can be made to Montana Family Foundation, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship at Montana State, or Voice of the Martyrs.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

