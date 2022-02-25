Obituary: Jerome Irving Fishel

Jerome Irving Fishel, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully of natural causes at his home on February 19, 2022. Touching those around him with his sweet smile and gentle grace, Jerry lived a full life dedicated to his family and to a successful career.

Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1927, Jerry proudly served in the Navy prior to receiving his college degree in engineering. He was an early innovator and business leader who built a pioneering company in the U.S. hybrid circuit industry. Later, in retirement, Jerry pursued a master’s degree in computer science and taught at the college level.

Jerry was deeply devoted to Harriet, his wife of 62 years, who died in 2016. Together they had two daughters, Maddy and Sharon, and later celebrated the arrival of three grandchildren.

Jerry and Harriet moved to Big Sky, Montana in 1998, where they spent 12 wonderful years—their faithful dog, Lucy, in tow—before moving to Bozeman to be closer to family. He loved his friends and neighbors in the Bozeman community, and led an independent and active life to the end.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Maddy Pope (Chris) in Bozeman, and Sharon Fishel (Jeffrey Smith) in Washington, D.C.; his three adoring grandchildren, Jess and Ben Pope, and Robin Smith; his brother, Stanley Fishel (Eileen) in New York; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry will be buried alongside his beloved wife in a family Graveside Service at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]