Obituary: Janice Mary Rosenthal

Janice Mary Rosenthal, 82, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Jan was born March 22, 1943, in Bennington, Vermont, to Raymond and Nina (Capen) Farnum. She was raised in Peru, Vermont, where she attended Peru Grammar School and Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester, Vermont. She later took college business courses.

She married Ronald Rosenthal on January 22, 1966, in Peru. The couple later moved to Rochester, New York, where Jan worked on business machines for the State of New York and for Eastman Kodak.

They moved to the Denver area in 1970. Jan enjoyed her work there for the Department of Natural Resources as a Systems Manager. They took up golf late in life at The Pinery Country Club in Parker, Colorado.

In 1993, Ron and Jan moved to Bozeman, Montana, where they skied, fly fished, and played golf at Riverside Country Club, and later at Valley View Golf Club.

Jan was a proud supporter of the Fisher House Foundation and of American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no service.

