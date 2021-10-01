Obituary: Janice Ann Hill

Janice Ann Hill, 54, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born June 10, 1967 in New Castle, Delaware to Francis and Alice (Beideman) Hill. During her life, she traveled across the country from Delaware to Wisconsin, landing in Montana for the last 12 years.

After high school, Janice attended night school to become an Electrician and then received her A.S. degree from Ultimate Medical Academy for medical billing and coding, with honors. She held a variety of jobs, most notably as a 4th year Electrician Apprentice. She enjoyed the work she did at the SPCA and chose to rejoin the workforce with Silverleaf as a trimmer.

She loved playing pool with a passion, singing karaoke, tending to her various plants around the house, and using her creativity for projects – from handmade holiday decorations to plastic canvas. She had a strong devotion to the Green Bay Packers. Janice battled breast cancer for the last four years, but never let it break her spirit and made the most of those final years of her life traveling to concerts, national monuments, and inspiring those around her with her strength.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Melinda Hill of Belgrade; two sisters; and an army of friends that turned into family along the way. She will be missed by many.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. MST on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. The service can be viewed live at: https://youtu.be/OePYSTU5Mrg [youtu.be]