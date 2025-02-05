Obituary: Janet Carlson Krob

Janet Carlson Krob was unexpectedly called home on January 26, 2025, at the age of 74. She was born in Austin, Minnesota, on January 6, 1951, to Everett “Swede” Carlson and Myrtle Carlson. She graduated from Austin High School in 1969 and went on to attend Business College in Mankato. Upon graduation, Janet began work at George A. Hormel Company – home of the World Famous SPAM and Cure 81 Hams in Austin, MN.

Janet’s life took a new and exciting turn when she met her husband Carl on a blind date on December 31, 1976. Their love story blossomed quickly, and they were married on October 7, 1977. In 1987, Janet and Carl made a move to Montana, where their lives were filled with joy, new opportunities, and endless blessings. Janet worked as the Membership Secretary for the Montana Farm Bureau Federation for over 25 years, and after her retirement, she remained involved with the Farm Bureau Kids Education Charity. She also devoted her time to a variety of causes, including the St. Jude Telethon, the Wounded Warrior Foundation, and the Montana Food Bank among many other organizations. Janet was also a proud supporter of the Montana State Bobcats and a regular at the Gallatin Speedway, where she and Carl enjoyed the Friday Night Lights of summer racing.

While Janet would never have considered herself athletic, she discovered a passion for physical activity after joining The Ridge Athletic Club. There, she became a self-dubbed enthusiastic gym rat, participating in classes as a recognized smiling face in the rooms, swimming, walking the track, and biking contributing to the positive Ridge environment. She loved riding her Harley with Carl in the warmer months and snowmobiling during Montana’s winters. Her love for Christmas was legendary, with musical notes of Christmas carols filling the air all year round, and her spirit of giving and warmth made the holidays extra special for everyone around her.

Family was at the center of Janet’s world. As her children grew and began their own families, Janet welcomed them all with open arms. She devoted herself to her husband, children, and grandchildren, embracing her role as matriarch with love and devotion. Her grandchildren, Leighton, Dax, and Jade, brought her immeasurable joy. Her classmates from the Austin High School Class of 1969 fondly remember Janet for her constant presence at reunions and the bright smile and sparkle in her eyes that left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Janet’s life was characterized by a commitment to service. She believed in helping others without seeking recognition. Whether it was remembering a special occasion, sending a Birthday Card, or lending a hand when needed, she made everyone feel valued and important. Her life can be summed up in a simple yet profound saying: “There is no ceiling for what one can do, when one does not seek recognition.” Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and service will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Janet is survived by her loving husband, Carl; son, Dustin (Kylonna) and their daughter, Leighton; son, Tyler (T.J.) (Kacee) and their children Dax and Jade; sister, Judy Martin; and brothers, Swede and Jay Carlson. She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, Janet’s family requests that donations be made to the following organizations that were close to her heart:



Janet’s faith, generosity, and unwavering belief in a bright future will continue to inspire all who were blessed to know her. Her memory lives on through the countless lives she touched with her warmth, laughter, and devotion.

A Celebration of Janet’s life will be held February 21st at 1PM at Dokken Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com ( Calendar Link )