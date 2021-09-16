Obituary: Janelle Barnett

The loving wife and helpmate of Joseph W. Barnett passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from congestive heart failure. Janelle was born on October 5, 1929, to Harland Stiff and Erline Townsend Stiff in Bozeman, MT. Janelle graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1948 and attended MSU long enough to meet the love of her life. Janelle and Joe were married on September 1, 1949 in the First Baptist Church of Bozeman. Throughout their 72 years of marriage, they lived mostly in the Bozeman/Belgrade area. They also lived in San Antonio, Texas and Japan while Joe served in the United States Air Force.

Janelle loved serving in the community and her church, First Baptist. Through the years she was involved in areas of her husband’s life from cheering for teams that he played on at MSU and ones that he coached at Bozeman Senior High. In addition, she supported him as a beekeeper for 50 years and a member of the House of Representatives for 10 years in the great state of Montana, the best of all states to live in, according to her.

Janelle was preceded in death by her parents, her 3 siblings: Alfred Stiff, Leota Pritchett and Larry Stiff and her youngest son, Doug Barnett. She is survived by her husband, Joe (Belgrade, MT); sister, Bernette Casey (Sidney, MT); sister-in-law, Rosie Stiff (Penticton, B.C. Canada); 2 children: Ron (Lori) Barnett (Belgrade, MT), and Cheri (Dave) Thye (Gilbert, AZ); daughter-in-law Chanda Barnett Klamm (Olathe, KS); 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Janelle loved being around her family and nothing was greater than seeing the joy on her face when a young child was in the room.

Janelle’s Memorial Service will be on Saturday, October 9th at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church on Grand and Olive in Bozeman, MT. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Templed Hills Baptist Church Camp. For more information contact Pastor Jason Bowker at First Baptist Church at (406) 586-6743.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

