Obituary: Jan Jenkins

Jan Jenkins, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

She was born May 20, 1934 in Great Falls, MT, to Louis and Alma (Schwain) Chancellor.

Jan, the youngest of three children, grew up in Lewistown, MT, and graduated from Fergus High School in 1952.

She married Vern Roemmich in 1958 and they had one daughter, Lisa.

She married Charles “Chuck” Jenkins in 1975 while living in California and they became a blended family with her daughter and his three children. Chuck served as a Navy Hospital Corpsman for 22 years. Jan worked in banking in Montana, Hawaii, and for over 23 years, worked for Bank of America in California, retiring in 1989.

After Chuck’s retirement, they moved to the Belgrade, MT area in 1992, where they enjoyed their crafts of scroll sawing and painting and participated in a number of craft shows.

The two of them also spent a number of years assisting and caring for their mothers who both died in 2002 at the age of 95.

Jan loved the Lord, her husband, children, and 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed Bible studies, hiking, traveling and camping, crafts, tole painting, playing board games with friends, and being with her family and friends. She also loved to laugh.

Jan enjoyed serving her Lord in various ways at her church and also served in the ministry of “Catalyst for Kids” and made a mission trip to Ukraine in 2007.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry; and sister, Nina.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Chuck; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Sidders of Big Lake, AK; daughter, Carol (Steve) Fitzharris of Desert Hot Springs, CA; son, Dan (Margie) Jenkins of Santee, CA; son, Derek (Liz) Jenkins of Vista, CA; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Per Jan’s wishes, a private family service will take place.

