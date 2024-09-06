Obituary: Jamie Justin Yaw

Jamie Justin Yaw, 55, passed away on July 18, 2024, following years of health issues. Born on October 11, 1968, in Bozeman, Montana, Jamie was a proud graduate of Bozeman Senior High School, class of 1987.

Throughout his career, Jamie dedicated himself to his work at Williams Pump N Pak. Despite facing health challenges in recent years, Jamie always maintained a positive outlook on life, demonstrating resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

Jamie had a passion for fishing and enjoyed spending time outdoors, appreciating the tranquility of nature. He cherished these moments and found solace in the beauty of the world around him.

He is survived by his loving mother, Nancy (Alan) Williams, and his sister, Carlyn Myers.

A Memorial Service to honor Jamie's life will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 1 pm at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

Jamie's memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

