Obituary: James M. Hanrahan

James M. "Jim" Hanrahan, 79, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2021. He was born to Jerome and Mary (Griffin) on August 4, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the dear brother of the late Jerome Hanrahan, Jr (Vietnam 1967), Bob Hanrahan (2018), and Kitty Dawson (2021).

Jim was a dutiful 30-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department and took a dogged approach to cases during his tenure as a Homicide Detective. Montana was the antithesis to that lifestyle and he moved to Bozeman in 1994 to find calmness within the mountains and raise his family. Quickly embracing the spirit of the Gallatin Valley he discovered what would be lifelong passions in fly fishing and telemark skiing. It was fitting that the night of his passing the Bridger Range received over 10" of snow. Known for his stoic nature, the words he chose were impactful and resonated with people close to him.

Jim will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Susan; children, Carrie (Paul) O’Brien of Washington D.C., James (Josephine) Hanrahan from Summerville, SC, Thomas (Danielle) Hanrahan from Bridgeport, CT, and Sean Hanrahan from Denver, CO; sisters-in-law, Mary Kay (Jack) Henry-Sherrier and Sandra Hanrahan; six grandchildren, Christopher O’Brien, Matthew O’Brien, Juliana Hanrahan, Christina Hanrahan, Mitchell Hanrahan, and Michaela Hanrahan; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

To honor his requests, cremation has taken place and Sean will later take his ashes to one of his favorite hiking spots. A Memorial Service will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozemanat 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 23, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org [stjude.org].

