Obituary: James “Jim” Towner

James “Jim” Towner passed from this life on September 21, 2023 after a short illness in Bozeman. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Jim was born in Anaconda, MT to Leo and Janet Towner on September 7, 1951. He grew up in Livingston and spent most of his life in Belgrade. Jim retired from many wonderful years working at Anderson School, where his antics touched many lives. Besides the work he loved, Jim was a gifted artist and an avid outdoorsman, excelling in hunting, fishing, camping, boxing coach, and yes, even golf. Family was important; he came to the rescue at a moments notice, and was always a shoulder to lean on.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Trista (Mike); sons, John (Holly), Wade, Kale, Tyler (Kera), and daughter; Jamie; siblings, Margaret Jensen (Bub), Mary Manley, Bill (Andi), John (Debbie), Brad, Lynda Gravage (Dan), and Tommy. He is also survived by grandchildren, Aaron, Hunter, Taytum, Tripp, Maelyn Faith; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Braiden, McKinley Faith; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; as well as special partner in fun, Iris Nentwig.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Dustin; father, Leo; mother and step-father, Janet and Cliff Hardy; sister, Jaeni, brother, Scott; niece, Baby Cloe; nephew, Nicholas; and brother-in-law, Mike Manley.

A Memorial Service will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman on Tuesday, October 24th at 2 PM.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

