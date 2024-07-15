Obituary: James "Jim" Stephens

James "Jim" M. Stephens, beloved husband and father, passed away in Bozeman on July 11, 2024, at the age of 93.

Jim was born on October 18, 1930 in North Texas to Macon and Minnie Stephens.

Jim proudly served his country as an aircraft mechanic for the Navy. After the war, he settled in Las Angeles, CA, where he met the love of his life, Donna Miller, whom he married in 1957.

Together, they raised two sons, Brad and Glen, and resided in LA before returning to Donna's roots in the Gallatin Valley in 1979. Jim then started "Stephens Trucking" and hauled soil and gravel for many years before retiring in 2004.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna; his parents; and his sister.

He is survived by his two sons, Brad Nichols, and Glen Stephens; granddaughter, Kateland Stephens, great-granddaughter, Ivy, great-grandson, Howl; along with nephews, Tom and Terry Miller, and some cousins in TX.

Friends and relatives are invited to a Graveside Service at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 17 at Meadowview Cemetery in Manhattan.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.


