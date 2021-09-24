Obituary: James “Jim” Francis Cole

James “Jim” Francis Cole, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on September 11, 2021. He was surrounded by his daughter, Holly, son-in-law, Ryan, granddaughter, Natalie, and dear friend, Lori.

Jim was born March 15, 1938, to Russell Cole and Anna Avington in Los Angeles, CA. He was the oldest in a family of nine children. In his young life, he moved to Grey Cliff, MT and spent a short time in Big Timber. He eventually moved to Great Falls, where he lived until June 2020. That year he moved to Manhattan, MT to live with his daughter, Holly, and family. Jim had a great run in business during his lifetime. He owned a bar/motel in Grey Cliff, a neighborhood grocery store/meat market in Great Falls, and later worked in sales for a food brokerage. In “retirement”, Jim started a limo company that he ran for several years. Much of Great Falls also remembers Jim as the lead singer of the band, Nervis Norvis and the Nasty Nerds as well as an Elvis impersonator. He was an entertainer, adventurer, and traveler.

Jim was the proud father of five children, Roxanne, Jeff, Cory, Suzy, and Holly. He was also very proud of his extended family including numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Allan, Jack, Tom, and Pat Reilly. He is survived by children, Roxanne (Sam) Estes, Jeff (Debbie) Cole, Cory (Brandy) Cole, Susan Cole, and Holly (Ryan) Levine; grandchildren, Alyssa Cole, Natalie Scott, Niki (Justin) Keka, Gabe (Chanelle) Christensen, Jed Christensen, and Lyla (Andrew) Brown; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Glenda (George) Nicholas, Peggy (Ron) Mitchell, Sheri (John) Hibbard, and Kathy Guerra. He was also the beloved Uncle Jim to many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Jim asked that you send donations to the Meals on Wheels program of Great Falls.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 17 at Black Eagle Country Club.