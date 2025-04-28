Obituary: James "Jim" Earl Jones

James Earl Jones, 70, passed away surrounded by his family at his home outside of Three Forks on April 16, 2025.

He was born in Sheridan, MT in 1954 to Wallace and Betty Jones (née Hansen). After graduating from Ennis High School, he worked as a ranch hand in the Ennis and Twin Bridges area before studying Geographical Planning at Montana State University in Bozeman.

James spent much of his professional life as a boilerman and was an active member of the Boilermakers Union before his retirement. He had a lifelong interest in history, enjoyed reading, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and rockhounding.

He married Deborah Jones (née Lovely) in November 1982. The couple had two children.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; his children Jennifer Jones (Dan Lawver) and Jessica Jones (Brian Bigelow); and his brothers, Ray Jones (Marie Nagorski-Jones) and Doug Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Elizabeth Jones.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 17 at 4 P.M. at Stevenson Park in Three Forks.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

