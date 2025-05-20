Obituary: James "Jim" Allen Schuchard

James “Jim” Allen Schuchard, 75, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Jim was born August 25, 1949 in Havre, Montana to Laird Lloyd Schuchard and Mae Florence Lajimodiere Schuchard. Jim received his education in Havre and Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls Central High School in 1967. He had begun working for Buttrey Foods in 1963 and continued until 1975.

Jim honorably served his country during the Vietnam War era, entering the Army as a Private (E-1) and achieving the rank of Specialist (E-4) during his time in service. He trained as a Military Illustrator, applying his artistic talent to support military training efforts and boost morale by creating illustrations, charts, posters, and visual aids. His work played a vital role in enhancing soldier education and readiness. He was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, and served faithfully for 1 year and 7 months on active duty.

During that time, he served a tour in Vietnam, earning the Vietnam Service Medal with two Overseas Service Bars, indicating a two-year long deployment that spanned over two separate campaign periods. For his service and dedication, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device, and Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badges with both the M-14 and M-16 rifles.

Upon returning from the military, he attended Montana State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal science in 1975. He owned and operated Karl Marks Pizza for several years after which he purchased and ran Willie’s Saloon.

Jim was an avid Bobcats fan, loyally attending Football and Basketball games each season. His license plate, of course, was personalized “B Cats”, and his cherished tonka truck was a vibrant yellow to honor his favorite team’s colors. He loved going for coffee every day with his friends and spending time with his dog, Sara, who was with him for 13 years. In a final tribute to their inseparable bond, his family has made arrangements to honor Sara’s memory alongside his. His dedication to duty and quiet professionalism reflects the strength and resolve of his generation. He will be remembered for his service, artistic skill, and commitment to his country.

Jim was greeted in Heaven by his parents and brother, Laird (Skip) Schuchard.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharnell O’Neill Pollington (Ben); grandchildren, KJ Pollington, Trent Weber, Loneah Lynn Pollington, and Stevi Elaine Pollington; and close friends, Tom and Ronna Henderson, Sam Robinson, Bob Stenberg, Mike Poore, Paul and Vickie O’Leary, and many others.