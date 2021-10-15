Obituary: Jacqueline Lee Wheeler

Jacqueline Lee Wheeler

“We are confident, yes, well pleased rather, to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8

Jackie went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2021. Her 6 year-long battle with cancer came to an end and eternity with her Savior Jesus became a face-to-face heavenly reality.

Jackie was born on March 20, 1983, to Mike and Barbara Wheeler. She grew up in Bozeman and loved hunting and fishing or just sitting by a river listening to the peaceful sound of the water. Being outside in God’s creation gave her peace.

Through her school years, she enjoyed playing sports, especially fast pitch softball. She was an accomplished pitcher with a killer change-up. Jackie’s kind heart and immense empathy for others allowed space for her to make long-lasting friendships. You always knew you could come to her with anything and no judgment would be passed. After high school, she became a cosmetologist, where she could flex her creative muscles and be an amazing listening ear to all who sat in her chair. She always said of her profession, “I love making people feel like they are beautiful.” That was her heart.

Jackie also had a great love for dogs. She made many trips to the humane society to visit the current residents and then would come home to inform her family of the ones that touched her heart. She owned one dog, Bear, a huge Saint Bernard who was her companion through her many chemo treatments and surgeries. She loved that dog!

Three years into her cancer journey, Jackie met and fell in love with Klayton Kidrick. He loved her through all of the challenges of chemo treatments and always made her feel beautiful and special. They had many adventures together and she soon grew to love his two children, Kyle and Haley.

Jackie was adamant about sharing her love for Jesus. Her favorite verse, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13 was tattooed on her arm. His strength sustained her through all the indignities of cancer treatment. She would sit on the edge of her bed during chemo infusions singing hymns to help get her through. She was an inspiration to all who witnessed her faith.

Jackie is survived by her mom and dad; her sister, Kellie (Jason) Schramm and nephew, Eli; her sister, Jessica (Roger) Cooper and nephew, Daz and niece, Betty. Her nephews and niece brought immense joy to Jackie. She also loved and cared for her grandma Wilda who preceded Jackie in death. It is a joy to the family to know that those two characters are together again and waiting for the rest of us to join them.

At this time no memorial service is planned so we encourage everyone to share memories and post pictures on Jackie’s page at Dokkennelson.com. A memorial donation can also be made to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]