Obituary: Jacob “Vic” Martin

Jacob “Vic” Martin, 70, of Belgrade, MT passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Vic was born on July 17, 1954, to Jacob Martin and Betty Jean Kenney Spatzierath in Billings, MT.

After earning his GED a year early from Huntley High School, Vic entered the Army in 1971 and served during the Vietnam War, he was stationed in Germany. After his time in the Army, he spent some time hitch hiking around America before returning to Montana. He met the love of his life, Mary, in 1975 during 4th of July celebrations in Cooke City. They were married the following June in 1976 and moved to the Gallatin Valley in 1977, where they spent the rest of their lives.

Vic spent time working in the oil exploration field in Montana and Wyoming before going overseas to work on offshore rigs in Taiwan, Venezuela, and China. Mary often joined him in these different countries, and their first years of marriage were filled with travel and adventure. After his time on the oil rigs, Vic attended Montana State University and earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1991. He opened Valley Pawn & Trade in Belgrade for 9 years before building and opening Valley Improvement Center Hardware in Manhattan, MT in 2006 until 2018, when he finally took his well-earned retirement.

In 1991 Vic and Mary welcomed their only child, Kelsey Marie. Vic cherished his daughter and was a wonderful father, teaching her everything from how to ride a bike and throw a baseball to changing a tire and checking the oil. Vic instilled a lot of things into Kelsey, including his love for fishing. They spent countless hours on rivers and lakes around Montana, as Vic did with many different people throughout his life.

In addition to his love for fishing and the outdoors, Vic was an active and dedicated community member. He was active in Masons, Eastern Star, and the American Legion. Serving as a past master for both Manhattan #59 and Virginia City #1 Masonic Lodges, he was a lifetime member of Masonic Lodges Manhattan #59, Belgrade #68, Virginia City #1, and Bannack #3-7-77. He was a past worthy patron and lifetime member of Manhattan Eastern Star Sweet Briar #49, and an active member of the Manhattan American Legion #87 Honor Guard.

Vic is survived by his daughter, Kelsey (Brian) Ward (Helena); mother, Betty Spatzierath (Billings); mother-in-law, Marvel Shearer (Billings); sisters, Ella (Eric) Dugan-Staples (Billings) and Sherrie Kautz; brother, Gary (Erica) Martin (WY); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; fathers, Jake Martin and Bill Dugan; sister, Lora Jean; and sister-in-law, Garnet Strickland.

A Celebration of Life will be held November 2, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Belgrade, followed by a Graveside Memorial at Meadowview Cemetery in Manhattan. The reception will be held at the Manhattan American Legion.

In lieu of flowers Vic and Kelsey ask that you make a charitable donation to a charity or organization close to your heart.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]