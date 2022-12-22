Obituary: Jacob “Jack” Braaksma

Jacob “Jack” Braaksma, 80, of Manhattan went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Jack was born on March 16, 1942, in Paterson, New Jersey to Jake and Sadie (VanDyk) Braaksma. He grew up in a large family with 5 siblings.

He graduated from Manhattan Christian High School.

It was on February 21, 1963, that Jack married Mary Ellen VanDyken, and together they would spend nearly 60 years of marriage together. As a couple, they were blessed with two children: Terry and Jan.

For most of Jack’s life, he was a dedicated dairy farmer in Churchill, Montana, often working sunup until sundown to provide for his family. He was also involved in the community, serving on the Manhattan Christian School Board and as a deacon at church.

In his free time, Jack enjoyed skiing and flying as a private pilot. In later years, he adored spending quality time with his kids, grandkids, and great-granddaughter.

Above all, Jack valued his relationship with the Lord.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Mary Ellen; children, Jan (Chad) Zevenbergen and Terry (Michelle) Braaksma; grandchildren, Derek and DeLynne Zevenbergen, Allyson (Chase) Bussing, and Ashley and Lex Braaksma; his great granddaughter, Haizley Bussing; siblings, Judy (Rob) Poelman, Bob Braaksma, Calvin (Kathy) Braaksma, Darrell (Debbie) Braaksma; and sister-in-law, Carmen Braaksma.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, PO Box 20893, Billings, MT 59104.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 26, from 3 P.M. until 5 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Memorial Service will be held at Redeemer Church on Tuesday, December 27, at 12:00 P.M.

