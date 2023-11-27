Obituary: Jack Wardinsky

Jack Alan Wardinsky, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 17, 2023 in Belgrade, Montana.

Born May 8, 1954 in Great Falls, Montana to Gordon and Bernice Wardinsky, Jack discovered his love for hunting, fishing, and camping with family as a young boy. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1972 and moved to Bozeman to attend MSU and became a diehard Bobcat fan for life.

After college, he went on to become the “Jack of all trades” in the Gallatin Valley with Marks & Hanson, Scheibel Drywall, Western Plumbing, and R&R Taylor to support his family and his hunting habit. He married his first wife, Shannon VanAusdol, and they had two beautiful children, Kristin and Dustin.

Jack met Sarah in 1998 and the two were married in 2006. Together they shared many an adventure chasing Jack’s love of the outdoors; fishing, camping, floating, four wheeling, and his true passion - hunting.

When Jack wasn’t outdoors, he enjoyed building furniture, playing the piano, painting, drawing, and gardening.

In 2020, Jack and Sarah moved to Texas where he found his new hobby of saltwater fishing and created a wonderful group of fishing buddies. He didn’t sacrifice his love for the mountains, though, and returned to Montana each year for hunting season with son Dusty.

Jack was preceded in death by both parents, Gordon and Bernice; niece, Autumn Bartholomew; nephew, Ross Bartholomew; and best friend, John Robinson.

He left behind his wife, Sarah; daughter, Kristin Heron; son, Dustin (Lacey) Wardinsky; brother, Doug (Lee Ann) Wardinsky; sister, Kim (Roger) Bartholomew; stepdaughters, Beth (Gene) Katko and Rachael (Marc) Albrecht; and seven grandchildren, Liam, Kerry, Keller, Grace, Izzy, Gavin, and Jack.

A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Saturday, November 25 at 11:00 A.M. and will be live streamed at: https://youtube.com/live/1lUFWaSXqBY?feature=share [youtube.com]

Following the service, friends are invited to share stories and memories at The GranTree Event Center in Bozeman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Another Chance RFT, Rockport, TX (anotherchancerft.org); Gallatin Valley Food Bank, Bozeman, MT (gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org); or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]