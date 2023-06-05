Obituary: Jack Allen Bolender

In Loving Memory of Jack Allen Bolender

February 11, 1934 - May 27, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jack Allen Bolender, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Jack peacefully departed this world on May 27, 2023, and is survived by his wife of 17 years, Trudy Bolender; his daughter, Tanya Bolender-Ormsby (Kenneth Ormsby, spouse); his sister, Patricia MacRostie; his grandchildren, Nathan and Megan Ormsby; and Braaksma and Robinson extended family. He is predeceased by his brother, William Bolender; and former wife, Lucille Bolender; and is survived by his former wife, Judy Bolender.

Born on February 11, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio, Jack's journey through life was marked by an unwavering spirit. His love for adventure and exploration knew no bounds. He grew up in California and then moved to Montana for college. He was an avid small game hunter, hiker, mountain climber, and runner in his early years, and once hiked the Pacific Crest Trail from the Mexico border to Canada.

Professionally, Jack's career started in the Army, 1952-1953, during the Korean War, where he worked alongside medic teams. After the war, he earned a Forestry degree from University of Montana and worked for the Forest Service and as a firefighter in California. The majority of his career was spent in the grocery business, including owning a health food store in Mission Viejo. He then moved back to Montana and worked for MSU (Bozeman) until his retirement.

In his free time, Jack found solace in nature. He loved tending to his garden, cultivating flowers and apple trees to create an oasis of tranquility. He will forever be remembered for his boundless adventure, wisdom, and infectious laughter. While his presence will be deeply missed, his spirit will live on with those who knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Bozeman Christian Reformed Church, where friends and family will gather to celebrate Jack's life.

