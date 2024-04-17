Obituary: Ivene J. Van Noy

On the 12th day of March, 2024 Ivene June Van Noy peacefully passed away at The Springs Living of Bozeman at the age of 91. Ivene was born on the 17th of February, 1933 in the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital to Ivan and Idella (Cowan) Ward of Bozeman.

Ivene grew up in the family home on the Gallatin River known as the Ward Ranch. As a child she was taught the ways of living on a working cattle ranch. From this she grew a true love of horses. During her years growing up she participated in many of the activities on the ranch including cattle drives from the property on the Gallatin River to the summer pastures up Bracket Creek. She enjoyed numerous horse rides and pack trips into the Spanish Peaks with friends and family. Ivene attended primary school at Elk Grove School. It was common for Ivene to ride her favorite horse, a palomino she named Trigger, to and from the schoolhouse. After primary school she attended and graduated from the Gallatin County High School, later named the Willson School located in Bozeman. From high school Ivene attended Montana State University (MSU). She was a member of Chi Omega sorority during the years of her university attendance. While attending college she met her husband, George Howard Van Noy. They were married in 1956 until Howards passing in 2017. Ivene and Howard had two sons, Allen and Greg. She was a very passionate, loving mother and wife to her family. Her dedication to the family was unrelenting.

Over the earlier years the family resided in various towns and cities in Montana with Howard's employment at the Montana Power Company. They included Missoula (birth of Allen), Billings (birth of Greg), Livingston, Butte, Great Falls, Lewistown and Bozeman.

During the years of being a homemaker, Ivene enjoyed numerous hobbies and activities that included skiing and golf and following her sons' pursuits in motorcross, ski racing, and Bozeman Hawks football. While living in Lewistown she and Howard joined the voluntary ski patrol at Kings Hill (Showdown). This took the family to the ski hill each weekend during the winter months while living in Lewistown. The family shared her enjoyment and love of skiing for many years.

Ivene was a loyal and devoted member of the Montana State Chapter of the P.E.O for over fifty years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Idella Ward; husband, Howard; and son, Allen.

She is survived by her son, Greg; grandchildren, Ryan and Sydney; and sister, Connie (Keith) Winks.

The family would like to thank all of the kindness given to Ivene by the staff of The Springs Living of Bozeman, the hospice Enhabit team, and all that visited Ivene in her final years.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 3:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, 113 S. Willson Ave in Bozeman, followed by a reception held one block north at the Baxter Hotel Main Ballroom, 105 W. Main St. in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]