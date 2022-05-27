Obituary: Irene Alberda Root

Irene Alberda Root, 78, of San Jose, California entered her Eternal Home on May 3, 2022.

She leaves behind two children, Kerry (James) Bustamante and Chad Root; one grandson, Antonio Bustamante; brothers, Jon Alberda, George Alberda, and Doug Alberda; and sister, Beverly Alberda Flikkema.

There will be a Graveside Service on June 5, at 3:00 P.M. at Hills Cemetery on Churchill Rd. A reception will follow at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com